Letter: Taxpayers deserve better than Twigg and his cohorts

Spotsy deserves better than Twigg and his cohorts

As a taxpayer to Spotsylvania for over 40 years, I am dismayed by the waste of our tax dollars by the school board under the leadership of Kirk Twigg and his majority cohorts.

So much of our money has been wasted to supposedly search for a new superintendent nationally when it was Twigg’s plan all along to use the hypocrisy of cronyism and nepotism to get his friend appointed to the position, even though he has no teaching experience whatsoever other than homeschooling his own children. How blatantly obvious his objective is, and seemingly, we can do nothing about it. We have no one to blame but ourselves for putting Twigg in this position. You get what you vote for, and we failed when it comes to the majority of the current school board.

Seriously, who would want to come to Spotsylvania to be the school superintendent with all of the shenanigans going on here? We just can’t seem to get our educational act together, and it is the fault of leadership. Let’s all really look at who we are voting for in the future. If we don’t, we wind up paying in the end—in this case, the young people of Spotsylvania.

Of course, it is not just the taxpayers who are losing in this very sad scenario, it is the children in our local educational system. Surely, we can do better than what we are paying for now.

Michael Blake Goodin

Spotsylvania