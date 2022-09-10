Letter: Taylor Twigg combo bad for Spotsy students

Taylor-Twigg combo bad for Spotsy students

Former Spotsylvania School Superintendent Dr. Jerry Hill served honorably for 10 years. He championed students above all else and greatly improved our school system.

His successes frustrated conservatives on the then-Board of Supervisors. They could not control him or rein-in the school budget to their satisfaction because he was smart and likeable. So they implemented a never before or since used political witch hunt, ironically and tellingly orchestrated by the same political truant who now seeks his old job, Mark Taylor.

Over 15 years ago, they indicted Dr. Hill for committing the heinous crime of communicating with county residents about a pending bond referendum for school capital improvements. It was a shameful abuse of power by politicians and staff that failed when Dr. Hill was exonerated. Not surprisingly, another political truant was on the rise and running on an anti-superintendent platform during that era, Kirk Twigg.

The political marriage of Mark Taylor and Kirk Twigg would affirmatively harm students. A revisit to the events surrounding Dr. Hill’s indictment will cast a bright light on Mark Taylor’s political practices that should disqualify him from consideration for the position that has previously always been filled by outstanding educators of the highest integrity.

I hope this newspaper will shine that light so that readers may better understand what is at stake in this matter.

Michael O’Keefe

Spotsylvania