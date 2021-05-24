LETTER: TCI is effective response to climate change

TCI is effective response to climate change

The Free Lance–Star’s May 4 editorial against the Transportation & Climate Initiative [“Carbon tax is ‘all pain and no gain’ ”] misleads readers about the science behind electric vehicles and climate change. The editorial also ignores the severe environmental and health costs of failing to break our dependence on dirty fossil fuel-powered cars.

The science is clear: Electric vehicles are significantly less emission-intensive than traditional gasoline- or diesel-burning automobiles.

Currently, transportation is the largest contributor to climate change in the United States. We’re already beginning to feel the effects of climate change with increases in extreme weather events like hurricanes, wildfires and floods. Based on today’s policies, the U.S. is not on track to sufficiently reduce carbon emissions, and our planet is at risk of catastrophe.

Cap-and-invest programs like TCI are straightforward policies that have been promoted by economists and climate scientists for decades as effective responses to the climate crisis. The revenue raised from putting a price on pollution will be reinvested in electric vehicle charging, affordable and efficient public transit and safer, more attractive streets for pedestrians and bicyclists.