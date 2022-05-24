Letter: Tea Party 4 keep making bad decisions

The ‘Tea Party 4’ keep making

bad decisions

So Spotsylvania County School Board chair Kirk Twigg wants candidates with “business acumen” to apply for the superintendent position in Spotsylvania.

The biggest problem in education today is the fact that business people and politicians have too much say in what happens. Educators need to be making the decisions about what happens with our students and our schools.

Look at what is happening on the School Board. Twigg has no experience with education; Lisa Phelps’ children are in private school, so she has no idea what goes on in our schools; Rabih Abuismal has no life experience to help with making decisions; and April Gillespie homeschools her children and has no idea what is happening in our schools.

None of them have any idea what research-based practices are, how they are implemented, or whether or not they would help our students. The last thing this school system needs after the debacle that Twigg et al has caused by firing a superintendent who was student- and staff-centered and had good communication with the community is a business person as the new superintendent.

There are many people like myself who are leaving the school system even though it is breaking our hearts because we cannot stand to watch the Tea Party 4 decimate the institution we have spent many years giving our hearts and souls to.

Twigg can deny his Tea Party affiliation all he wants, but we have him on video at a Tea Party event telling them the Spotsylvania School Board now works for them. That is only one of many reasons why I am leaving SCPS.

Dawn Napper

Spotsylvania