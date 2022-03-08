Letter: Teach American history, but leave CRT out of it

Teach American history, but leave CRT out of it

Supporters of Critical Race Theory and its fellow-traveler the “1619 Project” are correct in saying they want more teaching of history [“How ‘divisive’ is CRT in Virginia?” Feb. 17]. However, as many real historians have pointed out, theirs is a mostly false history designed to impugn the honor of our country, to belittle the accomplishments of Western Civilization and to denounce our integrated society in favor of racial enclaves separated by winners and losers.

No one should object to the teaching of the Tulsa massacre or the story of Black accomplishment, such as aviator Bessie Coleman, in any program of instruction.

The question is two-fold. One, what is the purpose of discussing Tulsa and similar events beyond accurate context as part of American history? To make children feel victimized or increase the already high levels of self-pity? The overt racism of CRT and how it is currently practiced in its various forms is well-known, but most damaging is the time adherents want to spend on it at the expense of knowledge critical to developing tomorrow’s citizens and leaders.

More importantly, our diverse nation now counts 43 percent of its population as people of color. We already know from recent events that certain minority groups value education so highly that they are pushing back against much of the so-called progressive agenda, of which CRT is a centerpiece. Virtually all parents want their kids to learn material that will serve them in life, not wallow in self-pity or spend time learning contempt for their country, their neighbors or for the society in which they live.

CRT is divisive, further corrodes our educational system and should be challenged wherever it rears its ugly head.

Paul S. Cariker

Spotsylvania