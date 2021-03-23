LETTER: Teach kids to balance school, personal care

Teach kids to balance school, personal care

In response to “Pandemic changed children’s sleep habits; here’s how to get them back in school routine” [fredericksburg.com, March 21], I feel that many adults have overestimated their children’s resiliency.

I am also concerned that we have failed to recognize the full impact that COVID-19 has had on the learning and development of children of all ages.

As a college student, it is clear to me that the current school system was not made with our physical health and wellness in mind. This unfortunately leads to children being forced to complete homework and other activities rather than keep a healthy sleep schedule, especially at the high school level.

For instance, the article notes that teens aged 14 to 17 should aim for 9-10 hours of sleep each night, but their busy schedules make this an unrealistic expectation.

The root of the problem can be traced back to the fact that schools are essentially training children for the workforce—to be products of a world that emphasizes productivity over self-care. I hope that the pandemic has taught us to step back and prioritize our health.