Letter: Teachers still dedicated to students

Teachers still dedicated to their students

At a recent Stafford school board meeting, member Alyssa Halstead asked, “What happened to the teachers who would throw themselves in front of bullets for the kids?”

This mockingly referred to a survey of SCPS staff in which 78 percent of respondents indicated a desire to keep the mask rule. Here’s one teacher’s reply.

Those self-sacrificing teachers are us, still in the classrooms because the risk of having to take a bullet for our students is extremely low thanks to security measures like locked outer doors and gun-free campuses. These measures mitigate–but do not eliminate–our risk.

However, if we lost some of those security measures in the name of personal freedom, and 18-year-old students and visiting parents were permitted to open carry loaded weapons in schools, then teachers would quit en masse. Guaranteed.

Those of us asking for the mask rule to stay for now aren’t looking at masks as a way to eliminate our risk; we know that they don’t. Our masks are far from being hospital-grade, and the students and staff aren’t disciplined enough to always wear them correctly. Just like sometimes outside doors get propped, sometimes visitors bypass security, and sometimes weapons get onto campus. But mitigation of risk is the point.

When school went virtual, teachers adjusted. When it switched to hybrid, teachers adjusted. Now that COVID has depleted our ranks so that we have to cover each other’s classes, teachers are adjusting.

And while teachers adjust, we keep the frustration and exhaustion from our students, taking the metaphorical bullets for them, as best we can.

Sarah Taylor

Stafford

SCPS teacher