Letter: Teates must have slept during American history class

Teates must have slept during U.S. history class
Thomas Teates must have missed the class or been sleeping during American history class because “Keep your guns, but don’t bring them out” [June 22] shows he has no understanding of his rights or mine. Everything put forth would do nothing to stop another shooting. But it would violate my constitutional rights. People like you with a non education on constitutional rights should never be allowed to vote because your just too stupid .
William Taylor
King George