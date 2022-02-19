Letter: Technology and time will fix the post office

Technology

and time will fix

the post office

“Some new Hopyard residents haven’t gotten mail delivery for seven months” [Jan. 24] revealed an on-going problem that the King George Post Office and the Hopyard developer have not resolved for a handful of Hopyard residents.

The problem has been mailbox assignments by the Postal Service.

All parties say they have been collaborating with one another.

However, the situation has become a concern because of the amount of time that has gone by without a fix.

In the future, this kind of problem, or the like, will not exist.

Technology will resolve them. Already, people are using email systems and their banks’ bill pay systems.

Hence, there will be no need for most current services provided by the Postal Service.

Yes, good old Benjamin Franklin is turning over in his grave.

If one likes the Postal Service and it is a favorite in your life, we should hope problems like this will be resolved by the parties who are responsible, especially at Hopyard.

Surely, technology will resolve our concerns that envelop local post offices. Inarguably, our Postal System will get a huge overhaul.

Can you imagine the roadsides without those decrepit mailboxes, or post offices without stamp dispensing machines or posted lunch periods?

Indeed, everyone is overworked, and technology will help with that issue.

Just take a gander inside grocery stores, and it becomes clear.

Brenda Hamilton Hynson

King George