Letter: Tell it to their faces

Tell it to their faces

Ah, yes, the familiar refrain: “Sending you my thoughts and prayers.”

Better still, let’s do it in person. In your mind, face the loved ones of those recently slaughtered and say, “I’m praying for you.” Imagine being in their place and how hollow those words sound.

I don’t know if I could even stand to hear them, and my response to anyone saying it would be, “Don’t pray for me. If you’re going to pray, pray for those in elected office who are owned by the gun lobby. Pray for those who make and sell these guns that kill our children. Pray that our nation stops worshiping the idol of firearms. And lastly, pray for yourselves, that you will have the courage and the stamina to act justly.”

On May 16, the day the Uvalde gunman celebrated his birthday by purchasing his tools of death, the firearms manufacturer of one of the guns, Daniel Defense, tweeted a picture of a toddler (white, of course) sitting on the floor with an assault rifle in his lap.

The caption, “Train up a child in the way he should go, and when he is old, he will not depart from it” is from the Hebrew Bible (Pr 22:6). It was accented with a praying hands emoji.

Yes, let us offer prayers.

Mark Houghton

Spotsylvania