Letter: Thank goodness the Founding Fathers were experienced

Sports celebrities, TV & movie celebrities, some war heroes, cardiac surgeons, lawyers, business leaders and bored rich white men.

These areas seem to be the people who do not have the "right stuff" to become elected representatives at any level of government in our country. It is a false equivalency to think they possess the necessary skills.

Furtherance of your "brand" is a selfish, self-absorbed goal of those seeking self-actualization due to a lack of purpose in their lives. Apparently, leisure life and golfing hasn't kept them sufficiently entertained.

Looking back to our Founding Fathers, we would not have a democracy if Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, George Mason (and others) did not have the inherent knowledge and intellect required to nurture the birth of a democracy. Just because you are a heart surgeon or a former football player doesn't mean you are equipped to be an elected representative.

These unqualified candidates are the product of their political handlers who tell them what to think and say. We need leaders who fully understand American political history and the danger of choosing the wrong path.

The world looks to the United States for leadership. We owe it to our children and future generations to put our country first, not any particular political party's ambition or aspirations. Therefore, think of the decisions Thomas Jefferson and James Madison made all those years ago.

Bruce R. Iosco

Falmouth