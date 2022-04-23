Letter: Thank you, area teachers, for a job well done.

Thank you, area teachers, for

doing a terrific job

On behalf of American Legion Auxiliary Unit 55, Fredericksburg, I am writing to give our local educators kudos for their dedication to the youth of our area, not only during the COVID crisis and not only during Teacher Appreciation Week, but every day.

An educator’s day does not end when the last bell rings. There are essays to read, lesson plans to prepare, supplies to buy (often with their own money), dances to chaperone, clubs and organizations to sponsor, football game duty, students to give extra help, and field trips to take. Many times teachers are taking classes for recertification or to obtain an additional degree.

And don’t forget many teachers have families to care for and sometimes need to have a second job to help with family finances. Thank you, area teachers, for a job well done.

Carolyn Libby

Spotsylvania