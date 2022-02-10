Letter: Thank you, Dr. Chang

Thanks, Dr. Chang, for exceptional care

In light of all of the bad press received by the Veterans Administration for its patient care, I wanted to express my deepest gratitude to Dr. Woody Chang at the Fredericksburg Veterans Administration Clinic.

In the 13 years I have lived here since retiring from the U.S. Navy, the care that he has provided to me has been exceptional.

His ability to connect on a personal level and to always take the time to listen and respond to my concerns and questions is something that I will miss as I find it lacking in most of my encounters with other doctors.

I always looked forward to my appointments and our interaction. His obvious concern and care make him not just an exceptional doctor, it also makes him an exceptional person.

I will miss having Dr. Chang as my physician. I wish him good luck in his future endeavors, and again, I thank him from the bottom of my heart for all that he did for me over the years.

David Nelson

Fredericksburg