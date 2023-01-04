Letter: Thank you for article on Abbe Buck Hann, lymphedema

Thank you for bringing to light the condition of lymphedema and featuring the tireless efforts of Abbe Buck Hann in regard to getting Medicare coverage for garments worn by those who suffer from lymphedema. My lymphedema diagnosis occurred in 2018, and I learned firsthand how expensive compression garments can be.

Recently, I paid over $600 as a co-pay to get my new garments made and sent to me, and that's with insurance. Twice a year I have to be fitted for these garments and be checked on by a lymphedema therapist to make sure the swelling is under control.

Right now there is no cure for lymphedema, only mitigation measures like compression garments, wraps and massage. Left unchecked, the condition can lead to pain, lessened mobility and infections.

I know how Abbe felt when she wondered out loud to a nurse when she was diagnosed with lymphedema—I thought I had brought the condition on myself by running long distances or sitting too much at work. Seeing someone champion the cause of getting compression garments covered by Medicare because of their own experience living with the condition made me glad and hopeful that lymphedema will finally be taken seriously and people with the condition can get the garments they need to control the swelling and live their lives to the fullest.

Jalina Jovkovich

Spotsylvania