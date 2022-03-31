Letter: Thank you for sharing tips for hard times

Shared tips for hard times are welcome advice to all of us

I would like to say thank you for offering some helpful and healthful techniques or tips from many other readers who are going through life in ways that affect us all in different ways. The pandemic has left me with a little stress on my mind, and it is great to have found some little tips that might just help me cope with today’s world as I put them to great use.

I was very impressed with one of the sayings that I do all the time, but in my case, it is cross stitch, knitting, gardening, appliqueing (sewing pieces of fabric together to form a picture) all to keep me busy and be in my own little world. Doing this helps keep my mind healthy and learn to cope with what the hard times have brought along.

Oh, my daily walking for 20 and more minutes has helped a lot, and volunteering once weekly at the hospital really perks me up along with volunteering to keep my community hours with Master Gardening.

There are so many things that one can do to help improve the times in hard times; I am practicing and reaching my goal. I guess I will start my day walking around the track and enjoying the nature that is around me. Thank you for the pep talk.

Anna Victoria Reich

Stafford