Letter: Thank you for your service

Like many Americans who have served or still serve our country, several times I spent this holiday or parts of it away from the warmth of my home and loved ones. Most of us who have been in the situation made do with a limited or postponed celebration. Many of us also came away with the blessing of a deeper appreciation of the joys of the season and pride in having sacrificed the comfort of celebrating a traditional Christmas so our fellow citizens can be safe.
So, take a moment to thank a solider, sailor, police officer, firefighter, EMT, or anyone who has served the community in a position where they could not be with their loved ones on this joyous holiday.
Thank you, and know your service and sacrifice are understood and appreciated.
Brian Weidner
Stafford