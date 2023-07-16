I found "How to get rid of gnats and fruit flies around your home" from the Plant Disease and Insect Clinic at North Carolina State University very interesting in the July 7 House & Home. So that's what these flying bugs are around the warm-weather months — dark winged fungus gnats around my houseplants and my fish in different bowls.

I was always wondering what they are besides a bug, but after reading I found what I wanted to know. And those are fruit flies around my bananas and any ripe fruit or any vegetable that is out too long and becomes moist and ready to throw away. I wipe down the entire counter to help try prevent this from happening and sticking around.

I was once told from a pest control company to put apple cider vinegar, not plain white vinegar, with a little soap in small bowls and place them around plants and around fish. I also place them around windows where the flies and gnats come in, and I can see a difference! This works wonders, as it says apple cider vinegar gives a smell of fermenting fruit that attracts these flies and gnats.

I like the techniques that are mentioned from a couple different magazines, since they do help. This is a helpful way to clean too — I use vinegar to clean my kitchen faucet and the pipes around where the water comes through. Thank you, Free Lance–Star, for the good home news.

Anna Victoria Reich

Stafford