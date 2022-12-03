Letter: Thank you from Loisann’s Hope House for supporting annual Trees of Hope

Loisann’s Hope House annual Trees of Hope, a festive herald of the holiday season, moved back downtown this year. The Woolen Mill proved to be the perfect venue for the more than 75 trees creatively decorated by members of our community.

Our luncheon and cocktail party in mid-November were a huge success. Folks came in greater numbers than ever, helping to make the days merrier and brighter for homeless children and their families. All proceeds benefit Loisann’s Hope House, the largest and oldest homeless shelter in the region.

Loisann’s Hope House appreciates all participants and sponsors. This year’s award-winning trees were:

Most traditional tree: Fern and Mitch Constant

Tree that Best Reflected Nature: Town and Garden Country Club

Tree that Most Creatively Used Materials: UMW Design Services and Anna Billingsley

Tree that was Tops Through a Child’s Eye: Michele Trusel, Realtor

Throughout the years the trees have touched, inspired and brought joy to many. We thank our decorators and our supporters. “A Heartfelt Christmas,” a tree with all felt ornaments, delighted a woman whose husband is in a memory care facility. She bought the tree not only because she loved it, but it also met all the facility’s requirements, such as non-breakable decorations.

A harvest-themed tree caught the eye of someone who was seeking the perfect hostess gift for her daughter’s Thanksgiving gathering. Now, she would not need to bring pies.

Another woman bought a nautical-themed tree because her loved ones would be celebrating the holidays at the beach. Such stories abound!

We hope that you will be part of this cherished holiday tradition in 2023.

Johanna Humphrey

Fredericksburg