Letter: Thank you to the doctors who keep me going

Thanks to doctors who keep me going

We are in low times with COVID-19 hanging over us, so I would like to recognize the doctors and staff who keep me and many others going. These are not in any particular order.

Dr. E. Thomas Elstner Jr., Dr. Norman Berstein, Dr. Rosemary Iwunze, Dr. Vikas Gupta, physician assistant Megan Seno, Dr. Anh Vu, Dr. Elmore Becker, Dr. Frank Detrane, Dr. Ashok Talreji, Dr. Mark McClanahan, physician assistant Laura Britton, Dr. Stacie Buck and their staff, and all of the doctors and staff at Mary Washington Wound Care Lee’s Hill Medical Plaza.

I have been in Mary Washington Hospital many times, and a big hand of appreciation goes out to all, from doctors to house keepers and then some. Great job to all. Thank you for all that you do.

Neal Pearce

Stafford