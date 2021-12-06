Letter: Thankful for Good Samaritan

Thankful for local Good Samaritan

Nov. 18 we were traveling south towing my father’s boat to give to our son in Florida. Before leaving home, I had installed a new boat cover in case of rain, and it blew to shreds within 200 miles.

We stopped for food at the McDonald’s at the intersection of U.S. 17 and Interstate 95, and I was attempting to tie down some of the remaining cover, while my wife was getting food and walking our dog when I noticed my wife talking with a lovely lady who was holding a box.

They walked over to me, and the lady said she had seen me struggling with the cover and handed me the box, which contained a brand new boat cover she had just purchased at the Walmart across the parking lot. I thanked her and tried to pay for it, which she absolutely refused and said it was her good deed for the year. Unfortunately, I was so dumbfounded I thanked and blessed her, but never thought to ask her name before she got into her SUV and drove away. We installed the cover that evening at our motel and finished our journey the next day.