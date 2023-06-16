I rolled down the windows and unbuckled, then fell to the ceiling and crawled out the passenger window. I ran to the left side, threw the door open and unbuckled my 5-year-old, who was silently crying upside down. I passed him to a stranger, then fumbled with buckles until I held my 5-month-old. I passed her to another stranger and climbed back out. The fire department had just arrived uphill, and strangers were all around the field. I was surrounded by helpers.

To the good Samaritans, thank you. Your presence was a powerful comfort and reminder that there is always good in the world. It was a horrible experience, and I never felt alone.

To the mailman who witnessed and spoke to the police, thank you. To Jimmy, who called my husband until he got through, thank you. To the neighbor who gave us water, shade and puppy cuddles, thank you. To the sweet woman who stayed to hold my kids and help me keep my composure, thank you. For my neighbors who stopped to check on me and feed me, thank you.

Stafford County Fire & Rescue and Stafford County Sheriff's Department were on scene in minutes. They were kind, caring and soothing — my son was in awe of his personal fire truck tour and his new sheriff's badge. These responders took control over the chaos and had everything handled quickly and smoothly. Thank you.

Last, but certainly not least, I am grateful for the car seats that held my children. They may have been upside down, but they were firmly and securely restrained. They have no injuries — not even a bruise. I hope all parents and guardians will check their car seats and ensure you and your children are buckled correctly every time.

Kelly Sienkowski

Stafford