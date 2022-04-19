Letter: Thankful for partnerships that returned Fones Cliffs to tribe

Thankful that Fones Cliffs returned to Tribe

We write to express appreciation for The Free Lance–Star’s coverage of the recent return of 465 acres to the Rappahannock Tribe at Fones Cliffs in Richmond County.

It was an incredible story of the reunification of land and its people after centuries of separation.

While the partner accolades were broadcast from coast to coast, the generosity and commitment of the Morris family, who originally approached the Tribe about selling their land, was largely overlooked.

In fact, the Morris family included a considerable donation when they sold the land to Chesapeake Conservancy, who then donated it to the Tribe.

The family made clear their intention that they wanted the Rappahannock Tribe to be the stewards of this land as they had been so long ago. Their contribution made the other private funds donated by the family of William Dodge Angle, MD, and the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation through Walmart’s Acres for America go further.

Like all land conservation projects of this magnitude, there are many contributors large and small whose combined efforts are what made the final results possible.

We express our sincere thanks to the Morris and Angle families, our corporate and nonprofit partners, and all those who made this wonderful outcome possible.

The Rappahannock Tribe is very grateful to Ben Morris and family for their generosity and conviction to see the land returned to the Tribe. We recognize that without their important partnership, the acquisition could never have been possible.

Chief Anne Richardson

The Rappahannock Tribe, Indian Neck

Joel Dunn

Annapolis, Maryland

President & CEO, Chesapeake Conservancy