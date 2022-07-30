 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Thankful that librarian helped troubleshoot my Libby App

  • 0

Thankful that librarian helped troubleshoot my app

I would like to say thank you to the Howell Branch librarian who helped me get my Libby App working once again on my phone. I somehow lost the app that allowed me to read some of the magazines. After telling her this, she told me over the phone how to get this working on my smartphone.

I just listened to what she said, and I found my Libby app once again! I just want to thank her for taking time out to help me. I still will need to go back to the library soon and pick up a printed copy she has that will show what these little icons in the Libby app actually mean, since I don’t know! I also will look at books and see what interests me. Thank you for finding the app that was lost in the memory department.

Anna Victoria Reich

Stafford

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert