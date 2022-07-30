Letter: Thankful that librarian helped troubleshoot my Libby App

I would like to say thank you to the Howell Branch librarian who helped me get my Libby App working once again on my phone. I somehow lost the app that allowed me to read some of the magazines. After telling her this, she told me over the phone how to get this working on my smartphone.

I just listened to what she said, and I found my Libby app once again! I just want to thank her for taking time out to help me. I still will need to go back to the library soon and pick up a printed copy she has that will show what these little icons in the Libby app actually mean, since I don’t know! I also will look at books and see what interests me. Thank you for finding the app that was lost in the memory department.