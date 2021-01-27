LETTER: Thankfully, climate change is on Biden's agenda

Thankfully, climate change is on Biden’s agenda

In 1958, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) established the Atmospheric Baseline Observatory on Mauna Loa in the Hawaiian Islands. The person most responsible for this observatory was Charles David Keeling, a geophysicist with the Scripps Institute of Oceanography at U.C. San Diego.

The purpose of this observatory was to monitor increases in the concentration of carbon dioxide, the most prevalent anthropocentric greenhouse gas in our atmosphere.

Initially in 1958, a concentration of 312 parts per million (ppm) was recorded. Since then, the rise in carbon dioxide has been steadily increasing to 411 ppm in October of 2020, a rise of almost 100 ppm. Interestingly, the rate of increase drops a bit each year in late spring, when plant growth above the equator consumes large amounts of carbon dioxide in their growth cycle.

The most significant aspect of the rise in carbon dioxide is that it is pronounced and continuous. Consider the amount of rise during the present decade: from 403 ppm in 2017 to 411 ppm in 2020.