Letter: Thanking those who defend books

A thank you to those defending literature

When I heard that one of my books was being challenged as “pornography,” I was honored. Not because of this willful misreading. But because of the retired local librarian who stood up for the rights of her students.

Then I found out what she’s gone through simply for doing the job of a librarian. She’s been harassed online. Targeted in Facebook groups. Her private information—including what purports to be her salary—was made public. All this from a community she has served for 33 years.

As if educators haven’t been through enough these past few years: COVID. School shootings. And now, flaming arrows thrown by people who seem to think that books are harming their children.

This view, in my opinion, is profoundly disrespectful—and tone deaf—to the real-life experiences kids today are having. Online. In school. At home. Kids who are isolated, ashamed, angry, and afraid.

It’s a generation of kids in the grip of a mental health crisis—with few resources to turn to. Take away their books and you’re taking away a lifeline.

A reader who wrote to me today—about a book of mine that’s been challenged since it came out more than 20 years ago—said the book “was there for me, for us, when no one else was.” The book gave her hope that “there would be a place one day where I might find understanding.”

This is the reader that retired librarian Rebecca Murray is standing up for. And despite what she’s been through, she’s not backing down. “I may be a lot of things,” she said. “Afraid of them is not one.”

I’m proud to know that Rebecca Murray is speaking up on behalf of students. But what a high price she’s paid for her “freedom of speech.”

Patricia McCormick

New York City

Two-time National Book award finalist,

author of several children’s books