LETTER: Thanks for a great fair memory!

Thanks for a great fair memory!

I’ve been going to the Fredericksburg Fair for years, but because of the pandemic, I was reluctant to go. My husband and I were out for a Sunday drive, and we came upon the fair, so we made a U-turn (legal) and went to the gate to see if I could go in just to get a funnel cake.

I really wanted a funnel cake so bad, but the attendant at the gate said I couldn’t go in without paying the $10 entrance fee.

Another man on a golf cart overheard me talking to the attendant. He told me to go around to gate 2 and tell the attendant that Travis said I could wait there for him to bring me a funnel cake.

So my husband and I went to gate 2, and there was Travis, but no funnel cake. He said, “Hop on the back of the golf cart and hold on” while he drove me to get my funnel cake.

He waited there for me and brought me back to my car. I’m a mature woman, but that day I was like a kid in a candy store.

If this letter gets published and Travis is reading it, I just want to say, “Thank you so much for making my day and bringing back a taste of the ‘good ole days.’ Thanks for being on the front line, and don’t ever stop caring.