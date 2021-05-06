LETTER: Thanks for article about local football star

Thanks for FLS
article about
local football star
As a loyal fan of the Washington Nationals,
I check the sports section first thing every morning. Imagine my surprise to see a huge photo of a
Marshall University player in the famous
green jersey with “The Herd” label [“Stafford grad Ball hopes his circuitous path leads to the NFL,” April 29].
Thank you for this article and previous ones written about the Thundering Herd.
As a graduate of Marshall and former adjunct professor there, it makes my heart sing to see Fredericksburg recognize my alma mater. I also want to congratulate Joshua Ball and his parents for a job well done. I wish him the best of luck as he reaches for the next level, the NFL.
Having taught in both West Virginia and Virginia (Stafford County Public Schools), I am always excited to see local talent make good.
As for Marshall, I bleed green. As a poet, I have written many poems about my alma mater, including one about the 1970 plane crash. It’s the oldest institution of higher learning in West Virginia, and I am proud to be a part of its history.