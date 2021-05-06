LETTER: Thanks for article about local football star

Thanks for FLS

article about

local football star

As a loyal fan of the Washington Nationals,

I check the sports section first thing every morning. Imagine my surprise to see a huge photo of a

Marshall University player in the famous

green jersey with “The Herd” label [“Stafford grad Ball hopes his circuitous path leads to the NFL,” April 29].

Thank you for this article and previous ones written about the Thundering Herd.

As a graduate of Marshall and former adjunct professor there, it makes my heart sing to see Fredericksburg recognize my alma mater. I also want to congratulate Joshua Ball and his parents for a job well done. I wish him the best of luck as he reaches for the next level, the NFL.

Having taught in both West Virginia and Virginia (Stafford County Public Schools), I am always excited to see local talent make good.