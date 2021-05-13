LETTER: Thanks for article on benefits of fiber

Thanks for article on benefits of fiber

The article, “Four ways fiber helps your heart,” [May 2] made me think of the many ways that I can mix extra fiber into my breakfast cereal, yogurt, and all the healthy snacks and meals that one eats. Like when I am cooking oatmeal, after I add my healthy ingredients, I can also add 1 1/2 tablespoons of ground flaxseed.

I learned that flaxseed was good to add to your meals while in one of the yoga classes that were offered at Stafford Hospital before the COVID pandemic.

I noticed a great difference when I started adding the measured amount of flaxseed to my meals. It helped my mind focus better, pay more attention to very detailed things, and boosted my own mental process. It is like an over-the-counter medicine.

I have also seen less body fat on myself since adding fiber in my daily life. I am very happy that fiber can do such positive and healthy things, including helping to keep your heart healthy, too.

Anna Victoria Reich

Stafford