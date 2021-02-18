LETTER: Thanks for article on chocolate

Thanks for article on chocolate

What a good amount of curious information and history behind the average cacao bean. It is amazing to know that it takes about 400 beans to make just a pound of chocolate. The farmer who is working with the cacao trees must be taking good care of them to produce different kinds of chocolate.

I like dark chocolate, the purest form of chocolate with fewer additives than other chocolates, where the fat comes naturally within the bean as mentioned in the newspaper article. The bittersweet chocolate is too bitter for me but, it is healthy. I purchase dark chocolate in the form of purple Hershey Kisses.

Thank you for all the sources to go read and learn more about chocolate, which has a long history.

On a snowy, icy day this, it’s great to read about.

Anna Victoria Reich

Stafford