Letter: Thanks for article on jail and prison profiteering

Thanks for article on jail, prison profiteering

Thank you to Adele Uphaus for her excellent article “Advocates hope to end the practice of ‘jail and prison profiteering’” [June 26]. The Rappahannock Regional Jail is probably the least scrutinized public facility around here. The inmates are at the mercy of jail staff and jail board policies. Those family members who try to stay connected and lend support to their incarcerated loved ones also struggle to navigate confusing websites that provide inadequate explanations.

I heard recently of family members who held back support because the online services were seeking not just the name and address and Social Security Number of the supporter, but also a copy of their driver’s license and an additional personal photograph. Why should they assume that whoever is asking for this information is strictly using it for legitimate purposes?

I’ve also been told of frustrating (and costly) situations where family members followed all instructions to get approval for new books to be sent to their loved one directly from the publisher. Unfortunately, then a staff member concluded that the new books, on receipt, were used, and therefore, the books were rejected.

The jail website says to have publications sent to the jail’s street address. A parent arranged for a periodical to be sent, but after it was not received, further inquiry revealed that the weekly magazine should be sent to the jail’s Post Office box. The address change was made with the magazine company, but delivery to the inmate has been sporadic.

I understand jail isn’t supposed to be a vacation, but our jail has been making millions off of concerned family members while not reinvesting in vital programs that can help with stabilization and rehabilitation.

Also, meals that include fresh produce could go a long way in preparing inmates for productive lives.

Roxane Hanson

Fredericksburg