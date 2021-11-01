LETTER Thanks for article on mental health

Thanks for article on mental health

“RACSB offers mental health first aid training courses” [Oct. 16] is relevant to me at this point in my life. I have struggled with extreme OCD, as well as moderate anxiety and depression, for more than eight years now, and I am currently struggling with a substance abuse disorder.

I plan to sign up for the course mentioned in this article, as I have never signed up for a course to potentially help me with my disorders. I have always had the tendency to deal with them on my own and rarely found myself reaching out for help from others until these past few weeks of my life, which is exactly why I am glad that courses like these exist.

Too many people believe they have to suffer in silence and that no one else knows what they are going through; but this could not be further from the truth.

Community help programs bring us together and let us know that even though we may all be going through different struggles, we are all struggling nonetheless, and that none of us should have to do it alone.

Thank you for publishing this article!

Tommy Cantwell

Spotsylvania