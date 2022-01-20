Letter: Thanks for article on Mike Neville

Thank you, Steve DeShazo, for the well deserved article he wrote about Mike Neville. Mike is going to be missed by so very many people in the Stafford, Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania area. As everyone knows, Mike was a kind man who was a fabulous friend to all who knew him. His broadcast of basketball and football games in Stafford County schools brought pride to every school. It was a thrill for athletes, coaches and administrators to see their school team on local TV. He was always well prepared and enjoyed promoting all athletic events. I don’t know of anyone who worked any harder and gave more time to promoting high school athletics in the Stafford, Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania area. Mike Neville and his enthusiastic, friendly smile will be missed by many who greatly appreciated him.