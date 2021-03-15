LETTER: Thanks for article on Special Olympics fundraiser

Thanks for article on Special Olympics fundraiser

Thanks so much for the article about Charlie Marciniak [“Athlete swims laps to raise money for Special Olympics,” March 14]. Charlie is a wonderful person and a blessing to all who know him.

I was fortunate to be the scoutmaster of the Scout troop that Charlie was in for several years. Through much hard work, Charlie achieved the coveted rank of Eagle Scout. His smile and enthusiasm are contagious. We were all much richer for him being a part of our lives.

The project he has undertaken to support Special Olympics Virginia is most worthwhile and deserving of our support. I encourage all to do so.

Barry Jones

King George