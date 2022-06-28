Letter: Thanks for assistance during fire

Thanks for assistance during fire

It was horrific. On May 16, my home for the last five years burned as we watched the smoke and flames race across the nighttime sky. It was after 10 p.m. Most of the residents were already resting, our community of 55 and older were thrown into a nightmare, one you hope never darkens your door.

Amid the chaos, accounting for our neighbors and our pets, Fredericksburg showed up proud. The first responders, fire and rescue, police, and the Red Cross blanketed the scene doing what they do best—helping.

A special shout out to the kids from James Monroe High School who live in our neighborhood, who assisted residents to get to safety and to call their loved ones.

Also, the residents who are stronger and more mobile than others jumped in to help each other. Yes, it was a fire and lives would be changed forever, but the human spirit would not.

We shared tears, but we also shared blankets, food, hugs, phones and prayers. Please accept my gratitude and love. Each of you will be remembered forever. God bless you! Fredericksburg Strong!

Donna Giannetti

Fredericksburg