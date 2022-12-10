Letter: Thanks for coverage of Spotsy Schools debacle

Thanks to Adele Uphaus's outstanding research and reporting, and Martin Davis's well thought out and superbly written op-ed pieces, the residents of Spotsylvania County have been able to follow, analyze, and understand what the school board has done to our school system over the past 11 months. Kudos also go to involved citizens who have tracked board actions, spoken out, raised questions, and kept us informed on social media.

At this point I strongly encourage every resident of this county to take special note of the last several paragraphs of Uphaus' latest article, "Spotsy board OKs new policies" (Dec. 3). A more accurate title might have said that the majority of the board discarded all previous policies other than the minimum required by the commonwealth.

Board member Lisa Phelps questioned who had written the local policies, and Dr. Martin explained that they had been developed over many years. Mrs. Phelps and then the others in the majority decided to dump them all.

The school division is now left with a bare bones set of state policies, a board with a history of not taking action when action is desperately needed, and a new superintendent with no experience in the field of education.

Many of these abandoned policies directly affect our students, including the neediest among us; school bus drivers; parental involvement; freedom of speech; and so much else that is critically important to all of us.

Please read Uphaus' column and contact the school board if you are concerned, even if your representative rarely if ever answers questions from other members of the community or from other members of the board.

He pounds his gavel, and thanks speakers for their comments, even if those comments are actually critical questions that demand answers.

Sara Toye

Spotsylvania