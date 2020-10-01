LETTER: Thanks for Edmund Fitzgerald story

Thanks for Edmund Fitzgerald story
I am writing today to thank you for the “Insight” column on the wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald in Monday’s paper. It was most interesting, and included the story of what happened, photographs, the lyrics and background to Gordon’s Lightfoot’s song of the same name, salvage operations, memorials and more.
My 11-year-old grandson and I read it together, watched a YouTube video of the song, and we both came away better informed.
I now want to visit the Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum in Michigan, and my grandson suggests that you consider doing a regular column on famous shipwrecks.
Thanks for a great story!
Peggy Carlson
Spotsylvania
