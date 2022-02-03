Letter: Thanks for help clearing the Dahlgren Railroad Heritage Trail

Clearing the Dahlgren Railroad Heritage Trail

Snowmageddon 2022 took down hundreds of trees along the Dahlgren Railroad Heritage Trail, a prospective addition to Caledon State Park.

The 12 inches of heavy, wet snow made the trail all but impassable.

Many thanks to the dozens of trail neighbors and volunteers who brought chainsaws, tractors and willing hands.

With their help, we were able to complete the cleanup quickly so that people could return to the trails. Thank you!

We would especially like to thank the following groups that sent teams of workers: JWAC (Dahlgren Navy Base), Recovery Support Center of Warsaw, Red, White and Blue (RWB) military retirees and the many trail runners who enjoy the trail and came out to give back.

See you on the trail!

Jim Lynch,

President, Friends of DRHT

King George