LETTER: Thanks for helping plan church event

Thanks for helping plan church event

Sometimes a good deed must be thanked. So thank you, Travis Bullock of the Fredericksburg Agricultural Fair and Kim Herbert of the City of Fredericksburg Parks & Recreation Department.

Recently, our parish was seeking to plan a community event at the FredNats stadium, which led us to conversations with Travis and Kim, whose generous and kind assistance not only helped our event be possible, but better and more affordable!

Today’s news is often full of much divisiveness. It is great to see that there is goodness and kindness in our community.

Thank you for your generosity, and God bless you!

Fr. John Mosimann

Pastor, St. Mary of the

Immaculate Conception

Catholic Church

Fredericksburg