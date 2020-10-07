LETTER: Thanks for Linda White's column on judge

Thanks for

Linda White’s

column on judge

Thank you, Free Lance–Star, for printing Linda White’s commentary on the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court [“Confirming Judge Amy Coney Barrett is well within ‘the norms’,” Sunday Forum, Oct. 4].

Especially so in this day of the repeatedly biased presentations by the Associated Press and The Washington Post regarding one of the major issues of the last few decades—the constitutional footing for Roe v Wade.

I would use the term often applied to Ms. Barrett by many of her peers, her analytic skill, to Ms. White’s summation of what the left really dislikes about Amy Coney Barrett: her faith and her judicial philosophy.

Michael D. Woods

Fredericksburg