LETTER: Thanks for making Via Colori a success

Thanks for making Via Colori a success

We would like to celebrate the creative community of Stafford County and our primary partners who helped us create Via Colori Stafford.

The North Stafford and Stafford Rotary Clubs contributed thousands of man-hours to help bring this colorful vision to life. We stand in awe of their commitment to the community and our cause.

As the beneficiaries of this event, the Stafford Historical Society will use proceeds to continue the drive to build a Stafford Museum and Cultural Center in which to showcase our history. This project is in the works and will include outreach, school murals and other programs to bring a sense of place to our community based on the strengths and lessons of the past.

Via Colori Stafford is the first of many projects to look forward to as we continue our efforts.

We would be remiss to not mention our major sponsors who helped make this a totally free event for the public. Our Maestro Sponsors, B101.5 and Tour Stafford, took the lead, along with Stafford Printing, Mary Washington Healthcare, Sheehy Toyota, Permatreat Pest & Termite Control, Ebenezer Church, Germanna Community College, Adventure Brewing and Earth Right Mid-Atlantic, and provided the infrastructure and support for this event.