I wish to thank Rep. Spanberger for her support of the Inflation Reduction Act and for her continuing support for lower health care costs.

I recently received a shingles vaccine, and I am happy that this, and all my vaccines, have been free. I am one of millions of seniors who will benefit from the Inflation Reduction Act, because Medicare finally has the power to negotiate for lower prescription drug prices.

As a member of Virginia Organizing, and one of 1.5 million Virginia seniors, I am well aware of the injustice inherent in the past of the unfair prescription drug prices charged by the pharmaceutical industry. For example, diabetics have been charged 10 times more for insulin than citizens in other countries. Diabetics who are charged thousands of dollars a year for insulin might skip doses, go into debt, or not take it at all. With the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, insulin will cost no more than $35 a month, and total costs for prescription drugs are now capped at $2,000 a year for Medicare beneficiaries.

The Inflation Reduction Act has also reduced the uninsured rate to 8%, an all-time low. It has helped families save an average of $800 per year on health insurance premiums.

The pharmaceutical industry spent $187 million on lobbying in 2022, and had 1,600 lobbyists. We need to support representatives like Abigail Spanberger who stand up to the pressures from lobbyists, and who stand for their constituents healthcare needs instead.

Patricia Smith

Locust Grove