Letter: Thanks for opinion piece on Montpelier

Thanks for opinion piece on Montpelier

Thank you so much for “Will the promised land ever be within reach?” [April 20] about the reversal at Montpelier (and the unwarranted firings), and especially for connecting it to the outrageous dishonesty of the governors of Florida and Virginia.

I taught current race scholarship at UMW for 35 years and started a program to promote it (The Race and Gender Curriculum Project) in 1988 with a grant of $100,000 from the Virginia State Council of Higher Ed.

I taught Martin Luther King, James Farmer, the Civil Rights Movement, and what we now refer to as critical race theory. I also helped get Trinkle Hall renamed for Farmer.

Today, our governor is deliberately undermining a lot of the progress we made over the past decades, and it is appalling to witness.

Craig R. Vasey

Fredericksburg