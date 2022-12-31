Letter: Thanks for remembering the legacies of Clemente, Harris

Thank you for publishing the cartoon titled The Immaculate Reception, which depicted Franco Harris shaking hands with Roberto Clemente 50 years after Roberto passed away.

On Dec. 23, 1972, Franco Harris made one of the most iconic plays in football history, the “Immaculate Reception.” On the very same day a massive earthquake occurred in Nicaragua. Roberto Clemente gathered relief supplies to take to the earthquake-stricken country. On Dec. 31 his plane crashed off the cost of Puerto Rico; his body was never found.

In eight days the city of Pittsburgh went from celebrating an improbable yet historic victory in football’s playoffs to mourning the loss of a Hall of Fame baseball player. A half of a century later Pittsburgh sports fans will commemorate both occasions—one historic and one tragic.

On Dec. 31, 1972, we lost a great baseball player, but a legend was born. His legacy is more than just baseball. It’s built upon the way he lived his life and the stories we hear from the local people in Puerto Rico and Nicaragua, as well as in Pittsburgh, of the things that he did to help people.

On Dec. 20, 2022, we lost Franco Harris. He was a Hall of Fame player on the field but is so beloved because of the person he was off the field. Harris remained in Pittsburgh following his retirement, opening a bakery and becoming heavily involved in several charities, including serving as the chairman of “Pittsburgh Promise,” which provides college scholarship opportunities for Pittsburgh Public School students.

Both men will be remembered for their on-field accomplishments as well as their humanitarian accomplishments off field. May they both rest in peace.

Sandy Jenkins

Stafford