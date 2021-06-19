LETTER: Thanks for sprucing up Trestle Park

Thanks for sprucing up Trestle Park
On June 12, Tree Fredericksburg, tree stewards and volunteers mulched and pruned trees at Trestle Park, a city park that was designated a year ago.
Trestle Park looks spectacular. Darbytown, the neighborhood that includes Trestle Park, is grateful to Tree Fredericksburg for this effort. They were the folks who helped plant the trees and shrubs to make it the beautiful park it is, and they continue to help with maintenance.
Thank you so very much!
Andre Pineda
President, Darbytown
Neighborhood Association
Fredericksburg