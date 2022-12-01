Letter: Thanks for support of Scarecrowfest

On behalf of the 2022 downtown Scarecrowfest Committee, I wanted to thank all of the the downtown businesses who displayed their fabulous scarecrows for our community to appreciate and admire during October.

I wanted to also thank our sponsors: Rappahannock–Fredericksburg Rotary Club, Fred Parent magazine, City of Fredericksburg and Fredericksburg Main Street.

I wanted to thank all of the volunteers for their tremendous help during the month. I hope the community enjoyed the scarecrows downtown, movie night at Riverfront Park, Scarecrow Costume Stroll, and the Treats on the Streets.

Our eighth Scarecrowfest was a tremendous success, and we look forward to our ninth next year.

John Coker

Fredericksburg