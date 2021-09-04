 Skip to main content
LETTER: Thanks for your exceptional service
Stafford clerks offer exceptional service

I write to publicly thank Ms. Kathleen Sterne, clerk, and Ms. Carmen Rovira, deputy clerk, at the Stafford County Circuit Court for their patience and courtesy in responding to my many questions as I recently attempted to complete the recording of my wife’s last will.

At a time when public servants are often unfairly criticized for not doing their jobs, being lazy, etc., these folks went out of their way to help me during a difficult time.

Michael Woods

Stafford

