LETTER: Thanks, Mr. President, for latest price increase

Thank you,

Mr. President, for

latest price increase

It has been 40 years since the country experienced severe inflation, and most voters probably do not recall the period of 1979–81. Massive inflation was only cured by the Federal Reserve raising interest rates dramatically, followed by a multi-year recession.

We are going to repeat this inflation experience with the passage of the $1.9 trillion Covid bill, which spends money we don’t have on many items other than actual coronavirus relief. This at a time when literally hundreds of billions of dollars from prior “relief” programs are left unspent. The combination of the old unspent funds with the new program practically guarantees a repeat of 40 years ago.

Elections have consequences, and minority Republicans cannot really influence economic policy until the 2022 elections in 20 months. But the one thing we can do is put the onus straight on President Biden and the Democrats in Congress.

Every time you go to the store, the filling station, or the internet, you will see new price increases. Yes, they will individually be small, but when even a 4 percent price increase is leading to 4 percent inflation, it can have serious long-term consequences.