LETTER: Thanks, Rob Hedelt!

Thanks, Rob Hedelt!

Thank you to the FLS for giving our area access to the columns penned by Rob Hedelt for the last 44 years. I, for one, am sorry to see this era come to an end.

Thank you, Rob, for the many lighthearted stories, historical events, serious considerations and heartwarming anecdotes that came to life on the pages of our hometown paper because you cared. You always seemed to capture the true essence of the story so that we could feel that we were a part of it.

Your obvious love for the Fredericksburg area and the Northern Neck was so real in your articles that anyone reading them must have learned to love the area also. We will miss your talent; your columns were a great read every time.

Good luck in your retirement and thanks for the many good reads!

Sibby Young

Stafford