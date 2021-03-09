 Skip to main content
LETTER: Thanks, Spotsy fire/rescue personnel
Thanks, Spotsy fire/rescue personnel

Thanks, Spotsy fire/rescue personnel

Time for some positivity. Thanks to our terrific Spotsylvania County fire and rescue personnel. My husband and I are so happy to be residents of Spotsylvania County.

We went to the YMCA recently for our second COVID vaccine. From the beginning to the end, the process went extremely smoothly. Spotsylvania fire/rescue people went above and beyond to assist all citizens.

How refreshing!

Accolades to the administration and to all personnel of the department. Please pass along our gratitude!

Wow, I’m so proud of our county.

Sharyn Roberts

Spotsylvania

