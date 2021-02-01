LETTER Thanks to all those working at the COVID clinic

Thanks to all those working at the COVID clinic

Please give our heartfelt thanks to the wonderful team giving the COVID-19 vaccinations at the John Fick Conference Center.

From parking, to check-in, to registration, to vaccine administration, to scheduling our second vaccination, they all did a professional job that made it so easy for us.

We look forward to going to them again in 28 days for our second shot. What a community service they are providing/giving. God bless them!

Mary and George Bell

Stafford