 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER Thanks to all those working at the COVID clinic
0 comments

LETTER Thanks to all those working at the COVID clinic

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Thanks to all those working at the COVID clinic

Please give our heartfelt thanks to the wonderful team giving the COVID-19 vaccinations at the John Fick Conference Center.

From parking, to check-in, to registration, to vaccine administration, to scheduling our second vaccination, they all did a professional job that made it so easy for us.

We look forward to going to them again in 28 days for our second shot. What a community service they are providing/giving. God bless them!

Mary and George Bell

Stafford

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert